 Breaking News : Iranian Strikes Hit at Least 10 Critical U.S. & Allied Radar Sites Across Middle East – Satellite Analysis Reveals Significant Damage





ABC News has confirmed through detailed analysis of commercial satellite imagery and verified videos that Iran and its proxy forces have conducted at least 10 strikes on advanced radar installations across the Middle East since the current conflict began more than two weeks ago.





The targeted systems include high-value U.S. missile defense radars such as the AN/TPY-2 (used with THAAD systems) and the advanced AN/FPS-132 phased-array radar in Qatar. Multiple sites show visible damage, though the full extent remains under assessment due to limited high-resolution imagery.





Defense experts warn that these strikes are strategically significant: the radars are vital for early warning and tracking of incoming missiles. Damaging them can “partially blind” allied air and missile defense networks, reducing reaction time across the region.





More than 25 sites at seven military bases in at least five countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain have reportedly been affected.





This represents one of the most direct and sustained campaigns against U.S. and allied defensive infrastructure in the region to date.





Source: ABC News (exclusive visual analysis published March 18-19, 2026)



Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.