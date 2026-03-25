Iranian Top Brass Taunts US Troops: Come Closer and We’ll Show You Our ‘Asymmetric Warfare’





IRGC bigwig Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the longtime architect of Iran’s sneaky proxy militias, speedboat swarms, and hit-and-run tactics, just dropped a bold challenge to American forces amid the ongoing war that kicked off with crushing US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28.





For over two decades, he claims, Iran has been training for this exact moment—luring US troops into close-range traps designed to bleed them dry in a messy Middle East quagmire.





His one message to US soldiers: “Come closer.”



This chest-thumping comes as Iran rattles sabers about shutting the Strait of Hormuz, even as their command structure crumbles under American pressure and their navy gets pummeled from the air.

Empty bluster from a regime that’s already tasting defeat—our forces aren’t walking into their ambushes. They’ll keep striking from afar until the threat is neutralized. Weak threats won’t save a dying regime.