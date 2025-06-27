Iranians gather to celebrate ceasefire with Israel and what they call a ‘victory’ over Israel

On June 24, 2025, thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran’s Revolution Square to celebrate a ceasefire that ended a 12-day conflict with Israel, which they hailed as a “strategic triumph.”

Iranian state media and officials claimed the ceasefire as a victory, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans supporting the nation’s military resilience.

The ceasefire, fostered by U.S. President Donald Trump, took effect at 7:30 a.m. local time; however, both sides quickly accused each other of violations following the announcement.

The conflict began on June 13 with what Iran described as an unprovoked Israeli attack targeting its nuclear and military facilities, including the Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites.

Israel claimed the strikes were necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran has consistently denied, asserting its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Over the 12 days of hate, Iranian authorities reported over 610 deaths and 4,746 injuries, with a significant portion of the casualties being civilians, according to Iran’s health ministry and the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The report also stated that 28 people in Israel were confirmed killed, with the Israeli military reporting that all were civilians.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, praised the “heroic resistance” of the Iranian people and declared the ceasefire a success, stating that Iran would respect the truce as long as Israel did the same.

He emphasized Iran’s readiness to return to nuclear negotiations with the U.S., signaling openness to diplomacy. However, tensions persisted as Israel accused Iran of launching missiles hours after the ceasefire, a claim Iran denied, asserting its strikes ceased before the deadline.