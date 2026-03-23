By Kellys Kaunda

IRANIANS ONCE LIBERATED ISRAEL FROM SLAVERY – ANCIENT HISTORY REVEALS



Israelies were once overrun by the military might of the Babylonian Kindgom and a good number of them taken into captivity. Among the most famous of the captives were Prophets Daniel and Jeremiah.





They remained in captivity for 70yrs until the Medes and Persians – modern Iranians – mounted a military offensive against Babylon and overtook it.





The descendants of modern Medes are the Kurds who are to be found in the Northwestern regions of modern day Iran while the rest of the country is occupied by ancient Persians.



The two nations combined to overcome Babylon hence the compound name Medo-Persia.





Their ancient Kings – Cyrus, The Great and Darious are mentioned in the Bible in respect of the freedom of Israelis out of slavery.





“Thus says the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have grasped, to subdue nations before him and to loose the belts of kings, to open doors before him that gates may not be closed: ‘I will go before you and level the mountains, I will break in pieces the doors of bronze and cut through the bars of iron, I will give you the treasures of darkness and the secret riches of secret places, that you may know that it is I, the Lord, the God of Israel, who call you by your name.'”



(Isaiah 45:1-3, ESV)





When the King of Babylon was hosting one of his lavish parties, an invisible hand suddenly appeared and began to write on the wall.



Stunned, the king and guests wondered what the writing meant until it was revealed to them – God had weighed the kingdom and found it wanting. So, it’s end had come.





It wasn’t long that Medes and Persians breached the fortress by drying the river that went under the walls of the kingdom and gained entry into the city and brought to an end the most powerful nation of the time.



At some point during the current war, there was talk of the US using the Kurds as ground troops to fight the rest of Iran. In an interview, one of the Kurds said, “we are not guns for hire”.





God used Iranians (Medo-Persians) to free Israelies so that they return to Jerusalem and prepare to receive the Messiah, Jesus Christ.



We proudly identify ourselves as children of God because Iranians were used by God to pave way for our salvation.



Today, the US and Israel regard Iran as an existential threat whose leadership must be wiped out.





If the ancient warrior spirit of the Medes and Persians still live in their posterity, then the US and Israel won’t have it easy.



However, in a region where memories are long, I wonder why Israel and Iran can’t work out something, for old times’ sake, and live in peace.





Not presuming what God may or may not do, am curious whether or how He may influence the outcome of the current war and to what ends.



In a conflict with so much at stake, and especially that it involves two ancient nations He selected to play crucial roles in the plan of salvation, surely God must have something to say in the matter.