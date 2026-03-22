Breaking News : Iran’s 4,000 KM Missile Capability Sends Shockwaves Across Europe, Nearly Entire Continent Now Within Range





Iran has effectively demonstrated a major expansion in its long-range strike capability, with new analysis indicating that its ballistic missiles can now reach nearly the entire European continent.





The development follows Iran’s attempted strike on the joint United States and United Kingdom military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The distance to that target is estimated at roughly 4,000 kilometers, marking the first operational use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles by Tehran outside the Middle East.





According to available details, Iran launched two ballistic missiles during the attack. However, neither successfully hit the target. One missile reportedly malfunctioned mid-flight, while the second was intercepted by a US naval vessel using an SM-3 interceptor missile.





Despite the failed strike, the implications are significant. A 4,000-kilometer range places almost all European countries within reach of Iranian missile systems. Only Portugal remains outside this range, while most of the United Kingdom, Spain, and a small portion of France are also at the edge or beyond effective reach.





The missile used in the attempted strike is believed to be part of the Khorramshahr series, specifically an advanced variant capable of carrying a heavy payload. Reports suggest the warhead may include multiple submunitions designed to disperse over a wide area, increasing its destructive footprint.





This revelation directly contradicts Iran’s long-standing claim that its missile program was limited to a range of 2,000 kilometers. The latest data indicates that Tehran has either significantly advanced its technology or had previously understated its true capabilities.





At the same time, defense analysts caution that the failed strike highlights ongoing reliability issues. While the range capability is now evident, the accuracy and operational effectiveness of these long-range systems remain under question.





There are also emerging reports that Iran is working on even more advanced systems, including a potential intercontinental ballistic missile with a claimed range of up to 12,000 kilometers, which would theoretically allow it to target the United States.





Although the likelihood of Iran launching missile strikes on Europe remains uncertain, the strategic message is clear. Tehran now possesses the demonstrated capability to extend its reach far beyond the Middle East, significantly altering the security landscape.



Source: Defence UA / Defense Express