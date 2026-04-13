Iran’s armed forces say US blockade is ‘act of piracy’

Iran’s armed forces have threatened to retaliate against the proposed US blockade of its ports, calling Washington’s threats illegal and describing them as an act of piracy.

In a statement published by the state IRIB news agency, Iran says it will continue to control the Strait of Hormuz, even after the war ends, and that enemy-affiliated vessels do not have the right to pass through Iranian territorial waters.

In a warning to other Gulf nations, Iran’s military says the security of ports in the region “is either for everyone or no one” and if Iranian ports are targeted by the US, “no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe”.