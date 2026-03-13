Iran’s Ballistic Missile Targets U.S. Nuclear Base in Turkey – Intercepted by NATO



Iran has fired a second ballistic missile in under a week toward Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base, home to American troops and roughly 50 U.S. nuclear warheads. NATO defenses, including a U.S. Navy warship using an SM-3 interceptor, neutralized the threat over the eastern Mediterranean.





The missile crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before entering Turkish territory. Debris fell harmlessly in empty fields in Gaziantep province, with no casualties or damage reported. Turkish officials stress that Incirlik remains fully under Turkish control and has not been used for strikes against Iran.





This latest incident escalates an already volatile conflict sparked by U.S.-Israeli operations against Iranian facilities since late February. Ankara has issued firm warnings: any attempt to use Turkish soil or airspace against Iran will meet strong resistance. Turkey has reiterated its sovereignty over the base and signaled readiness to defend its interests across the region.





NATO has not invoked Article 5 or Article 4 so far, but repeated breaches of alliance territory raise serious questions about the risk of wider entanglement. Iran denies deliberate targeting of Turkey, while the pattern points to growing pressure on U.S. assets in the area.

The alliance’s missile defenses held firm this time. The next one might not miss.