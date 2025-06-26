Iran’s Brigadier General Ismael Qaani, Commander of the IRGC Quds Force is alive, makes first public appearance after Israel claim to have eliminated him

There’s a new update popping up concerning the life of Iranian Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

The fresh reports claim that the powerful military man is alive and well contrary to previous reports about him.

On June 24, 2025, a video circulating on X proves he made a public appearance in Tehran at a pro-regime demonstration, dispelling earlier rumors of his death.

These rumors stemmed from reports weeks ago, which claimed that Qaani had been killed in an Israeli strike.

However, multiple sources, including Iranian-affiliated media and social media footage, confirm his presence at the Tehran rally, where he was seen interacting with crowds.

This marks his first confirmed public appearance after a 12-day absence that fueled speculation about his status.