Iran’s central military command has rejected a 48-hour ultimatum from  Trump

TEHRAN — Iran’s central military command has rejected a 48-hour ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissing his threat to destroy the country’s vital infrastructure if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal.





The strong rebuke was delivered by General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi in a statement issued from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. General Aliabadi characterized the American president’s ultimatum as “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action.”





The diplomatic exchange follows a recent post by Trump on the social media platform Truth Social, in which he demanded that Tehran immediately reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or accept a negotiated deal.





“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote. “Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD.”





In response to the 48-hour deadline and the specific rhetoric used by the U.S. president, the Iranian military issued a direct counter-warning.





Addressing Trump’s threat that “all Hell” would reign down on Iran, General Aliabadi stated: “The simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you.”





Neither side has detailed what specific military or diplomatic actions will follow once the 48-hour window expires. – Zimbo LIVE London