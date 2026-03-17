Iran’s invisible Supreme Leader has made his first known appointment.



Mojtaba Khamenei has named Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, as his military advisor.





Rezaei was appointed IRGC commander by Khomeini in 1981 at just 27 years old. He’s been running for president ever since. 2005. 2009. 2013. 2021. Never won.





Iranians have a saying:



“Elections without Mohsen Rezaei are like kebabs without onions.”





The new Supreme Leader is still nowhere to be seen. But at least he’s hiring.



Source: Yediot News