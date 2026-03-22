Iran’s Longtime Generosity on Hormuz Ends as Tehran Eyes Tolls



For decades, Iran has allowed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital chokepoint carrying about one-fifth of the world’s oil. No tolls, no fees—despite heavy Western sanctions, constant demonization, and economic isolation.





Meanwhile, other nations routinely charge for their waterways:



– Egypt demands $200,000 to over $1 million for large vessels through the man-made Suez Canal.

– Panama extracts $100,000 to $500,000 per transit via its canal.

– Turkey levies fees on the Bosphorus.

– Canada and the United States collect charges for the St. Lawrence Seaway.





Iran’s Foreign Minister recently highlighted this contrast to push back against portrayals of Tehran as the aggressor in maritime matters.





Now, amid escalating tensions and reports of IRGC enforcement, Iranian lawmakers are openly discussing legislation to impose transit fees—potentially millions per ship for “safe passage.” Some vessels already face selective charges up to $2 million, according to recent statements from parliament members.





The era of one-sided free access may be over. Nations that built and maintain artificial canals profit from them. Why should Iran continue subsidizing global energy flows while under siege? Fairness demands reciprocity—or at least an end to the double standard.