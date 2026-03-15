Iran’s Missile Barrage Collapses: Down 90%+ Since War Began



Iran’s ballistic missile launches have plummeted roughly 90-92% from the opening day of the conflict on February 28, 2026. Initial salvos reached hundreds of missiles daily; current rates have fallen to dozens or fewer, with some days seeing only single-digit launches.





U.S. and Israeli assessments indicate severe degradation of Iran’s capabilities. Reports confirm destruction of 60-75% of mobile missile launchers—potentially 200-300 units neutralized—leaving perhaps 100 or fewer operational. At current attrition rates, remaining mobile units could be exhausted in about six days.



Facing direct constraints, Tehran has urged Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen to intensify proxy attacks on Israeli and American targets, shifting burden to allies as its own arsenal dwindles.





While Israel faces interceptor strain from sustained defense, the sharp decline in Iranian fire volume points to a clear erosion of Tehran’s offensive reach in the ongoing war.