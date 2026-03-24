Iran’s New Boss Caves: Mojtaba Khamenei Green-Lights Secret Talks With Trump



Days after the U.S.-Israeli strikes that took out his father Ali Khamenei, Iran’s fresh Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly signed off on direct negotiations with the United States to hammer out a deal and end the fighting fast.





According to Al Arabiya, citing Israeli media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi quietly told Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff that the younger Khamenei gave his blessing. The message: Tehran wants to wrap this up on its terms before things get even uglier.





This comes right after Trump slapped a five-day pause on hammering Iran’s energy sites and power plants, giving the regime breathing room while keeping the pressure on. Oil prices dipped on the news, but don’t pop the champagne yet.





Iran has denied direct talks before, and plenty of skeptics are calling this classic Middle East info warfare from Saudi and Israeli outlets. No official word from Tehran confirms it, and the regime’s track record is all bluster until the bombs start falling again.