BREAKING: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Missing in Action Amid Reports of Coma and Amputation



Iran’s freshly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remains unseen since succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026.





Mojtaba has issued no public appearance, video, or voice message. Instead, Iranian state TV read out his first statement today—vowing to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and promising revenge—while displaying an old photo.





Reports from Western outlets, including the New York Post and Daily Mail, cite Tehran sources claiming severe injuries from the initial attacks: one or both legs amputated, possible ruptured organs, and a coma. Some describe him as in intensive care at Sina University Hospital, unaware even of his elevation to leader.





Regime officials admit wounds but downplay them as minor (fractured foot, facial injuries). Yet no proof of life has surfaced, fueling speculation that hardliners are running the show behind a figurehead—or worse.





This ghost leadership comes as the regime faces escalating war and internal pressure. A supreme leader who can’t show his face sends a clear signal: the Islamic Republic’s grip is slipping fast.