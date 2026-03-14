Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly in Coma After Airstrike and Has No Idea He’s Running The Country





Reports from Western outlets claim Iran’s freshly installed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, lies in a coma at Tehran’s Sina University Hospital following injuries from the February 28 U.S.-Israeli airstrikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several family members.





Sources cited by The Sun, Daily Mail, and others allege the 56-year-old lost at least one leg, suffered severe internal damage to organs like the stomach or liver, and remains unaware of his elevation to power or the ongoing war. Tehran insiders describe heavy security sealing off parts of the hospital, with the regime insisting he remains in charge.





Yet Iranian state media released a written statement Thursday—read aloud on TV—attributed to Mojtaba, vowing revenge for “martyrs,” continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and new fronts against U.S. and Israeli forces if attacks persist. No video or public appearance has surfaced since the strikes.





Iranian officials and scholars dismiss the coma claims as Western psychological warfare aimed at sowing doubt in the regime’s stability during active conflict. Confirmed injuries include a fractured foot, facial bruising, and minor lacerations, per sources close to the situation and Iran’s Cyprus ambassador.





U.S. officials, including Secretary Hegseth, suggest Khamenei is injured, possibly disfigured, scared, and on the run—lacking full legitimacy—while President Trump has indicated he is “probably alive” but “damaged.”





The absence of direct sightings fuels speculation the regime operates on autopilot, with hardliners shielding a compromised figurehead amid escalating war. Whether Mojtaba can truly lead remains unproven as Tehran pushes defiant rhetoric.