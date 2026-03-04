Iran’s New Supreme Leader: Mojtaba Khamenei Takes the Throne Under IRGC Pressure





In a move that reeks of dynastic power-grab, Iran’s Assembly of Experts has named **Mojtaba Khamenei**—son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—as the Islamic Republic’s next Supreme Leader.

The decision, rushed amid ongoing war with Israel and the U.S., came heavy pressure from the powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to informed sources.





Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric long rumored to pull strings from the shadows, now inherits absolute authority over Iran’s theocracy, military, and nuclear ambitions. His ascent marks a sharp departure from the regime’s anti-monarchical founding principles—ironic for a system born from revolution against hereditary rule





While some hardliners celebrate continuity and IRGC dominance, critics inside and outside Iran see nepotism fueling instability.

The late Khamenei reportedly opposed turning leadership into a family business, favoring non-hereditary figures like judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i or Hassan Khomeini (grandson of the revolution’s founder). Yet with key rivals eliminated in recent strikes and the Guards calling the shots, Mojtaba prevailed.





This isn’t stability—it’s a regime doubling down on hardline control at its most vulnerable moment. Expect tighter repression at home and escalated defiance abroad. The mullahs’ grip tightens, but cracks are showing.



