Iran’s New Supreme Leader Rejects U.S.-Backed Ceasefire Proposals Amid Escalating Conflic

Breaking News : Iran’s New Supreme Leader Rejects U.S.-Backed Ceasefire Proposals Amid Escalating Conflict





In a defiant stance signaling no immediate end to the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran war, Iran’s Supreme Leader has firmly rejected proposals for reducing tensions or agreeing to a ceasefire with the United States. The proposals were conveyed to Iran’s Foreign Ministry through two intermediary countries.





According to a senior Iranian official speaking anonymously, the rejection was made clear during the leader’s first foreign policy session since assuming power following the death of his father, former Supreme Leader ∆li Kh∆menei.

The new leadership described its position on seeking revenge against the U.S. and Israel as very tough and serious, stating it was not the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation.





This development comes as the conflict enters its third week, with heightened military exchanges, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and rising global concerns over energy security and regional stability.



Source: Reuters (March 17, 2026)