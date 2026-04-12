Breaking: Iran’s new supreme leader seriously wounded in the face and legs after US-Israeli attack





Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has sustained serious injuries to his face and legs that have reportedly left him visibly disfigured, Reuters has reported, citing three well-informed sources.

The report, published on Saturday, noted that despite the severity of his injuries, his condition is said to be gradually improving, and Mojtaba Khamenei remains mentally alert and capable.

Sources indicated that both of his legs were harmed in the attack, with one source suggesting that he may have even lost a leg as a result of his wounds.

Despite his physical condition, 56-year-old Khamenei continues to take part in high-level government discussions via voice communication and remains actively engaged in making decisions on critical matters, including the ongoing conflict and diplomatic negotiations with the United States, the report said.

However, concerns have emerged over whether his health allows him to effectively lead the country at a particularly critical time, as Iran faces one of its most serious crises in decades. These concerns are heightened by the start of sensitive peace negotiations with the United States, which began Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Reuters also reported that key details about Khamenel’s whereabouts, medical status, and overall capacity to govern have not been publicly disclosed. Since the airstrike that injured him and his subsequent rise to power on March 8, there have been no released images, videos, or audio recordings confirming his condition.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed power shortly after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 87, who was killed along with several members of his family during the initial wave of coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeting key figures and sites in Iran.



Shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who had led Iran for deceades, Iran’s Assembly of Experts selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader, marking a controversial transition that some observers viewed as resembling a hereditary succession.



Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment marked a significant and controversial transition, as he became the successor in the midst of war, consolidating leadership during a period of heightened instability and uncertainty. However, uncertainty persists regarding his physical condition, whereabouts, and overall ability to govern effectively.

Since the strike and his appointment as supreme leader in early March, he has not appeared publicly, and no verified images, videos, or audio recordings have been released, contributing to speculation about his health and capacity to rule.



Note: Photo below is A.i-generated that used for illustration purposes only.