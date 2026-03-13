Iran’s New Supreme Leader Uses AI-Generated Profile Photo Amid Absence Questions

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran’s Supreme Leader on March 9, 2026, succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in U.S.-Israeli strikes. The move marked a dynastic shift in the Islamic Republic during active regional conflict.

His new official X account features a profile image now confirmed as AI-manipulated. BBC Verify identified Google’s SynthID watermarks, indicating editing with Google AI tools.

Reverse analysis shows it derives from an older photo of Khamenei at a pro-regime rally, with background elements removed.

Khamenei has issued written statements through state media, including vows to maintain pressure on adversaries and keep the Strait of Hormuz restricted.

He has made no public appearances, fueling reports of injuries from early strikes and speculation about his condition.

The AI use raises doubts about regime transparency at a critical time.