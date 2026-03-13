Iran’s New Supreme Leader Wounded and Likely Disfigured, Says Secretary of War Hegseth





Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a blunt assessment at today’s Pentagon briefing, declaring that Iran’s freshly installed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reeling from U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.





“We know the new so-called not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth stated. “He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement.”





Hegseth pointed to Khamenei’s silence and the absence of any visual appearance as clear signs of serious injury, mocking the regime’s attempt to project strength amid relentless American and allied operations that have crippled Iran’s missile stocks, drone fleet, and production capabilities.





The strikes continue to hammer Tehran’s ability to rebuild, with Hegseth vowing the U.S. will keep the pressure on until the threat is eliminated. The regime’s new leader appears more vulnerable than ever, hiding underground while America and its allies dominate the battlefield.