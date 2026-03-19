Iran’s President Begs: Don’t Assassinate Me, I Have No Power



Iran’s nominal president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is quietly pleading with Gulf Arab states, Russia, and Turkey: do not target me for assassination because I hold zero real authority, have no access to the country’s decision-makers, and bear no responsibility for the regime’s actions.





According to well-placed Persian Gulf sources, Pezeshkian is openly disavowing any control and warning that the constitutional chain of command inside Iran has completely collapsed.





The outreach follows the February 28, 2026, U.S.-Israeli strike that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and shattered the clerical-IRGC power structure. In the weeks since, key figures including security chief Ali Larijani and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib have also been eliminated, leaving the regime hollowed out at the top.





The presidency—always a secondary post—was already overshadowed by the Supreme Leader and increasingly irrelevant next to the Revolutionary Guard. Pezeshkian reportedly attempted to resign but was refused and cannot even arrange meetings with those now positioning to succeed Khamenei.





With armed opposition rising inside the country and the IRGC ruling through force amid the leadership vacuum, the Islamic Republic is visibly coming apart. Pezeshkian’s desperate message is not diplomacy; it is one man’s frantic bid to survive the implosion of a failing dictatorship.



HT IRAN WATCHER