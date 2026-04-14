IRAN’S REGIME CRACKING: PRESIDENT WARNS OF TOTAL ECONOMIC COLLAPSE WITHOUT CEASEFIRE





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a blunt warning to top IRGC commanders: keep fighting without a permanent ceasefire and the Islamic Republic’s economy will completely collapse in a matter of weeks.





Skyrocketing inflation, a crashing currency, empty ATMs, delayed salaries, and punishing sanctions have pushed the regime to the brink. Basic goods are becoming unaffordable for ordinary Iranians while the hardline Revolutionary Guard pushes escalation that only deepens the pain.





Pezeshkian reportedly clashed with IRGC leaders over their aggressive strategy, accusing them of steering the country toward catastrophe and demanding civilian control be restored. The Guard pushed back hard, rejecting any handover of power.





Sources:

Iran International reports (March 28-29, 2026)

Ynet News, i24NEWS, JNS.org, Israel National News