Iran’s Regime Cracks Under Pressure: Paranoia and Infighting Explode After Trump’s Backchannel Reveal





Iran’s ruling mullahs are unraveling in plain sight. President Trump’s disclosure of direct contacts with the Islamic Republic has triggered open panic at the top. Regime insiders now accuse each other of secret dealings with the “enemy,” trading charges of betrayal and calls for arrests.





Prominent figures like Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and former President Hassan Rouhani face vicious character assassination from within their own ranks. Public warnings flood Iranian social media: “Do not collaborate with the enemy” and pleas to stop smearing loyalists. Suspicion runs so deep that officials fear purges or worse.





This is no mere squabble. Trump’s revelation exposed the regime’s vulnerability and lit the fuse on long-simmering fractures. While Tehran denies formal talks, the internal chaos proves one thing: the mullahs’ grip weakens when strength meets their bluff.





The Iranian people watch and wait. The regime’s days of unchallenged terror grow shorter.