Iran’s Regime Crumbles: Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Says People Inside Ready to Act





Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi appeared on Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump” amid Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-Israeli campaign that has devastated Iran’s military leadership and command structure.





Lara Trump asked what Pahlavi has heard from Iranians in Tehran and worldwide about the unfolding events and what a stable transition requires.





Pahlavi responded: “First, thank you so much for having me. And what you are highlighting is the complete breakdown of command and control in the Iranian government with U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting the leadership. […] We see more and more elements of the regime crumbling. A lot of people at home are ready to step in, and this is exactly what will be required for a successful and stable transition.”





The crown prince emphasized widespread domestic readiness to move against the weakened regime, signaling momentum toward a post-mullah Iran.

With Supreme Leader Khamenei eliminated and fractures widening, Pahlavi’s message underscores that real change depends on Iranians themselves seizing the moment for a free, democratic future.