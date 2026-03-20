Iran’s Regime Unleashes Cluster Warheads on Israeli Civilians

On March 19, 2026, the Islamic regime in Tehran fired yet another ballistic missile loaded with cluster munitions at Israel.

Footage captured the warhead dispersing submunitions over northern Israel, designed to scatter bomblets across wide areas and maximize civilian casualties.

This tactic marks a deliberate escalation. Israeli officials report that roughly half of Iran’s missiles since the conflict began have carried these banned weapons, which challenge even advanced defenses like Iron Dome.

Once the main missile releases its payload, interception becomes far harder, leaving shrapnel to rain on homes, roads, and cities.

The regime’s intent is clear: target innocents, terrorize populations, and inflict indiscriminate harm. While ordinary Iranians suffer under repression and protest for freedom, their rulers pour resources into weapons meant to slaughter civilians abroad.

Israel stands firm against this evil. The free world must recognize the threat for what it is—a barbaric regime that glorifies death and must be confronted without hesitation. No quarter for those who weaponize terror.