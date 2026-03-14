Iran’s remaining enriched uranium has likely been moved to Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground facility buried deep beneath granite, according to U.S. intelligence cited by Fox News.





The site, located near the Natanz complex and deeper than the previously struck Fordow plant, is considered extremely difficult—if not impossible—to destroy from the air with conventional bunker-busters.





Western assessments indicate Iran relocated roughly 400-450 kg of 60% enriched uranium—material that could be further processed toward weapons-grade levels—following U.S. and allied strikes in 2025 that damaged key sites including Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.





Satellite imagery shows accelerated construction and hardening at Pickaxe Mountain since mid-2025, including reinforced tunnel entrances, security perimeters, and burial efforts to shield access points.





This development raises serious concerns that airstrikes alone may no longer suffice. Reports suggest U.S. officials are weighing ground operations, including special forces raids, to neutralize the facility and prevent Iran from reconstituting its nuclear program.





The move underscores Tehran’s determination to protect its nuclear assets amid ongoing conflict, complicating efforts to eliminate the threat decisively.



HT DEFENCE INDEX