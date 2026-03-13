Iran’s Retaliation Hits India Hard: Strait of Hormuz Closed to Indian Ships After Alleged Betrayal





Iran has barred Indian-flagged vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, choking off a lifeline for 40 percent of India’s crude oil imports. Tehran cites India’s role in the recent sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a U.S. submarine on March 4, 2026.





The Dena, fresh from joint naval exercises hosted by India, was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka, killing 87 sailors. Iran views the incident as a betrayal, given the ship had been a guest of the Indian Navy.

New Delhi denies sharing intelligence or facilitating the attack, noting it even offered sanctuary to Iranian vessels as hostilities escalated—offers some ships accepted while the Dena declined.





While Pakistan, China, and Russia face no restrictions, India’s tankers are turned away amid rising tensions. The move escalates economic pressure on New Delhi at a vulnerable moment, punishing perceived alignment with Washington and Israel over longstanding ties with Tehran.





This is no mere diplomatic spat. Control of the Strait decides energy security for millions. India’s silence and balancing act have exacted a steep price.