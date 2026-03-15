Iran’s Revolutionary Guards am To Pursue And kill Netanyahu As War Rhetoric Escalates

Breaking News : Iran’s Revolution∆ry Gu∆rds Vow To Pursue And Unalive Netanyahu As War Rhetoric Escalates

Iran’s powerful Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps has issued a stark warning, declaring that it will pursue and “unalive” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as tensions continue to intensify in the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Iranian Revolution∆ry Gu∆rds said that if Netanyahu is still alive, they will relentlessly pursue him. The statement described the Israeli leader as a “ch!ld-kill!ng crim!nal” and asserted that Iranian forces would continue hunting him “with full force.” The threat comes as the conflict enters its third week, with both sides exchanging missile strikes and increasingly hostile rhetoric.

The remarks from Iran were also issued amid widespread speculation on social media about Netanyahu’s whereabouts. Some online users questioned whether the Israeli prime minister had appeared publicly in recent days, while conspiracy theories circulated after footage from a recent press conference sparked claims that it may have been digitally altered.

The video in question showed the 76-year-old Israeli leader speaking during his first press briefing after the launch of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began on February 28. During that appearance, Netanyahu defended Israel’s military campaign and issued a warning directed toward Iran’s leadership, including its new Supreme Leader Mojt∆ba Kh∆menei.

The war erupted following coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian facilities, dramatically escalating tensions tied to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Since then, both sides have continued exchanging attacks, while regional states have faced missile and drone threats as the confrontation spreads beyond Iran and Israel.

Iran has continued responding with missile and drone strikes alongside increasingly aggressive messaging, fueling fears that the conflict could widen into a broader regional war involving multiple Middle Eastern countries.

Source: NDTV News