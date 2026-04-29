Iran’s Rusty Tanker Fleet Signals Desperation Under US Pressure

Iran is scrambling to reactivate retired supertankers like the 29-year-old VLCC Nasha to store excess crude at Kharg Island as onshore tanks fill up from choked exports. Satellite images from April 26 confirm the aging vessel now sits at the terminal, a clear sign that Tehran’s storage crisis is worsening fast.

Analysts at Bloomberg, United Against Nuclear Iran, and Kpler warn floating storage could max out in just two to three weeks.

CENTCOM’s naval presence in the Persian Gulf has tightened the noose, blocking smooth crude loadings and tanker departures.

This economic squeeze highlights America’s renewed strength against a regime already reeling from sanctions and isolation.

Tehran’s old rust buckets are not a solution—they are a symptom of a strategy working.

Sources:

OSINT613 on X (April 2026)

Bloomberg reporting

United Against Nuclear Iran

Kpler analysis