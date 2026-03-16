Iran’s Security Forces Cracking: Desertions, Executions, and Deep Mistrust Signal Regime Weakness





Reports from inside Iran point to a serious breakdown within the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus.

Desertions are rising sharply, especially in key provinces like Isfahan and Tabriz, affecting ranks from foot soldiers to higher levels. Executions of deserters and punishments for disloyalty are becoming common as the regime fights to hold its forces together.





Field accounts describe chaos: poor communication between units, widespread confusion, and a growing sense among personnel that they are mere cannon fodder while senior commanders shield themselves.

Severe pay delays and economic misery add fuel to the discontent, with many soldiers unpaid for months.





Mistrust runs deep across the IRGC and other security branches. Security sources report large numbers of IRGC members fleeing or attempting to flee, prompting search operations and house arrests of deserters’ families. Infiltration and internal fractures have reached critical levels.





Analysts warn the regime’s once-formidable repression machine is eroding fast. When the dust settles, the extent of the damage may shock even its opponents. Collapse from within could come sooner than expected.





Sources: Kayhan London,

ht Iran watcher