Iran’s Security Forces Cracking: IRGC and Police Defections Surge in Key Cities



Fresh reports from Israel’s Channel 14 reveal growing defections within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and police forces, now reaching beyond lower ranks into higher levels in cities like Isfahan and Tabriz.





A source cited by senior Iran analyst Dror Balazada described the trend as significant and accelerating. Key drivers include the collapse of organized command from Tehran following recent disruptions to central leadership.





“There have already been a significant number of defections in Isfahan and Tabriz, and not just among lower-ranking personnel,” the segment reports.





The source highlighted a breakdown in communication: “one of the main reasons is a lack of organized communication from the main command in Tehran.” With Tehran leadership effectively disrupted, troops feel abandoned and directionless.





Resentment is rising as rank-and-file personnel recognize their role. “More and more security personnel realize they are effectively serving as human shields for the elite who are hiding deep underground.”





Economic collapse adds fuel to the fire. Severe cash shortages have left many security force members unable to meet basic needs. “Many members of the security forces are struggling to pay bills and even buy food.”





These cracks in the regime’s enforcers come amid ongoing strikes and a leadership vacuum in Tehran, signaling deepening instability in the Islamic Republic’s core security apparatus.