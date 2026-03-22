Iran’s Stark Ultimatum to Gulf Neighbors: Stay Neutral or Become Targets



Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a blunt warning to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf states: do not allow the United States or Israel to use your bases, airspace, or intelligence—even indirectly—against Iran.





Any facilitation will be treated as direct participation in the conflict, making those countries legitimate targets in self-defense.



The message is crystal clear: stay out, or you’re in.





This comes as the US-Israel-Iran war enters its fourth week, with Washington telling Tel Aviv that plans to secure the Strait of Hormuz will take weeks, not days. Iran has already launched waves of missiles and drones at US bases and Gulf infrastructure while partially choking the vital waterway that carries 20% of global oil.





Gulf leaders face an impossible bind—longtime US allies under fire for hosting American forces, yet now explicitly threatened if they lean further into the fight.



Source: Al Jazeera, via Mario Nawfal’s reporting (March 22, 2026).