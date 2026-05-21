Iran’s Supreme Leader Reportedly Orders Ban on Exporting Enriched Uranium



Sources cited by Reuters say Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that Iran’s highly enriched uranium must not be transferred outside the country, hardening Tehran’s position during ongoing negotiations with the United States and Israel.





The reported order directly challenges one of Washington’s main conditions for any long-term peace agreement — the removal of Iran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade enriched uranium.





Israeli officials reportedly told Reuters that Donald Trump had assured Israel that any future deal would require Iran’s enriched uranium to be taken out of the country.



Western governments have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability, particularly after uranium enrichment reportedly reached levels of around 60%, close to the 90% threshold associated with weapons-grade material. Iran continues to insist its nuclear program is for peaceful and civilian purposes.





According to the report, senior Iranian officials fear that surrendering enriched uranium stockpiles could leave the country strategically vulnerable if future military strikes by the United States or Israel occur after a ceasefire.





Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that the conflict would not truly end unless Iran removes enriched uranium stockpiles, halts support for proxy forces, and dismantles missile capabilities.





The report also notes that Iranian officials remain deeply suspicious that the current ceasefire could be temporary, with concerns that negotiations may be used to buy time before possible renewed military action.





Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency previously estimated that Iran possessed more than 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% before strikes targeted nuclear facilities in 2025.

Despite the growing tensions, sources say diplomatic discussions are still ongoing, including possible proposals to dilute uranium stockpiles under international supervision rather than remove them entirely from Iranian territory.