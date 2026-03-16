Iran’s Top General Demands U.S. Pay Billions and Flee the Persian Gulf to End the War



In the middle of a losing fight, a senior Iranian figure and former IRGC commander, Mohsen Rezaee, went on state television to deliver one of the most delusional ultimatums of the conflict.





“The end of the war is in our hands,” Rezaee declared. He then laid out Iran’s non-negotiable terms for any ceasefire: full compensation from the United States for all damages Iran has suffered, plus a 100% guarantee for the future security—which he insisted “is not possible without the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Persian Gulf. Therefore, the second condition is the U.S. withdrawal from the Persian Gulf.”





This comes as Iran reels from strikes, clings to the closed Strait of Hormuz as leverage, and watches its economy and military take heavy hits. Yet here is a regime official, amid widespread destruction and global oil chaos partly of Tehran’s making, demanding the world’s superpower cough up reparations and abandon a vital strategic region—like the aggressor suing for peace on winner’s terms.





The statement is pure fantasy. No serious observer expects Washington to pay a dime or pull out its forces on Iran’s say-so. It’s laughable bluster from a regime cornered and desperate, trying to spin weakness as strength while the real pressure keeps mounting.