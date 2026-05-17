Iraq Oil Exports Through Strait of Hormuz Collapse Amid Regional Crisis



Iraq exported only around 10 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz in April 2026 — a dramatic drop from the roughly 93 million barrels per month exported before the regional conflict intensified.





Iraq’s new Oil Minister, Basim Mohammed, said exports through Hormuz remain severely disrupted as many oil tankers are unable to enter the area due to soaring insurance and security concerns.





Baghdad is now increasing exports through Turkey’s Ceyhan port and negotiating broader energy cooperation deals with Ankara to reduce dependence on the unstable Gulf route.





At the same time, Iraq is reportedly in talks with major U.S. energy companies including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Halliburton to expand oil and gas projects.





The sharp decline in Hormuz traffic is adding to growing fears that prolonged instability in the Gulf could severely disrupt global energy markets.