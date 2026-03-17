Iraqi Militia Releases Footage of Reconnaissance Drone Flying Unintercepted Over U.S. Embassy in Baghdad for Nearly Two Minutes





In a startling demonstration of vulnerability amid escalating regional tensions, an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia has posted video showing a fiber-optic guided FPV reconnaissance drone navigating freely over the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad’s Green Zone.





The newly released footage, captured from the drone’s perspective, depicts it flying unchallenged for almost two minutes circling buildings, passing near the U.S. flag, and surveying the compound without any apparent interception by American air defenses such as C-RAM systems





The video was published by Sar∆ya Awliy∆ al-D∆m (Guardians of Bl0od Brigades), a pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces faction operating under the Isl∆mic Resistance in Iraq. It highlights a new capability using hard-to-jam fiber-optic drones, coming just hours after Iraqi security sources described the most intense drone-and-rocket assault on the embassy yet (with at least five drones involved in overnight attacks on March 17, 2026).





Sources confirming the video and context:

– Forbes (David Hambling analysis, updated March 17, 2026)

– Stuff.co.nz (direct reporting on the Saraya Awliya al-Dam footage)

– Reuters (multiple reports on missile/drone strikes hitting the embassy)

– BBC (coverage of the “most intense assault” on the U.S. Embassy)





This marks a significant escalation in Iran-aligned proxy actions against U.S. assets in Iraq. No inju₹ies or major damage from this specific recon flight have been reported, but it underscores growing challenges for U.S. defenses against low-tech, fiber-optic threats.