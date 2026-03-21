IRGC Commander Hides Face on State TV Amid Drone Threat, Vows Crushing Response to Israel and US





An IRGC Aerospace Force commander appeared on Iranian state television wearing a black mask and dark sunglasses, concealing his identity while delivering threats against Israel and the United States. The unusual disguise underscores the regime’s fear following recent targeted eliminations of senior IRGC figures by Israeli drones and strikes.





The unnamed commander, claiming to speak from “the front,” issued defiant warnings in a roughly one-minute segment broadcast on March 21, 2026. Key quotes from his remarks include:





– “However much is required, we will unleash forces upon the enemy.”

– “They [the enemy] will be put in their place.





The appearance highlights the IRGC’s rattled state after losses that have thinned its leadership ranks. Rather than projecting strength, the masked broadcast has drawn ridicule online, with observers noting that no amount of concealment can offset the regime’s vulnerability to precision strikes.





This comes amid ongoing cross-border escalation, where Iranian threats of retaliation meet continued Israeli and allied operations aimed at degrading the IRGC’s capabilities. The commander’s anonymity speaks louder than his words: even on national television, regime officials no longer feel safe showing their faces.