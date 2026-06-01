🔴 BREAKING: IRGC Ground Forces Launch Cross-Border Assault on ‘Separatist’ Bases in Northern Iraq





The ground forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have launched attacks against what Tehran described as “separatist” group bases in northern Iraq, according to Iranian state media. The operation reportedly targeted positions near the Iran-Iraq border that Iran accuses of hosting armed groups threatening its national security.





Iran has repeatedly accused Kurdish opposition and separatist factions based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region of conducting cross-border activities against the Islamic Republic. The latest assault marks another escalation in Tehran’s ongoing campaign against armed groups operating in the mountainous border areas.





No immediate casualty figures or damage assessments were released, while Iraqi Kurdish authorities have not yet publicly commented on the reported operation.

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