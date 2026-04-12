IRGC Navy Warns of Firm Response to Any Military Vessel Transit in Strait of Hormuz



The Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (I₹GC) Navy has issued an official statement declaring that any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will face a firm and decisive response.

The I₹GC Navy also asserted that it maintains full authority and intelligent control over the strait.





The statement was released on April 11, 2026, and is reported directly by Iranian state media outlets including Tasnim News Agency, Press TV, and IRIB.





This development occurs amid ongoing regional tensions and reported naval activity in the area. The information is based solely on verified reports from the cited Iranian official sources.