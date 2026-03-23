IRGC releases image mocking Trump on missile amid latest operation wave



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released an image showing a medium-range missile bearing a depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside a mocking message reading: “Help me open Hormuz”





According to an IRGC spokesperson, the move is part of the 76th wave of operations under “True Promise 4,” reportedly aimed at U.S. bases across the Middle East.

The operation, codenamed “Ya Aba Abdillah Al-Hussain (peace be upon him),” was described as a response to Trump’s previous claims that Iran had lost its missile capabilities, calling such assessments a “miscalculation by the U.S. and Zionists”





Iranian officials also framed the move as a direct challenge to a reported 48-hour ultimatum previously attributed to Trump, warning that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could trigger U.S. strikes on key Iranian energy infrastructure





Details remain unverified, with no official confirmation from U.S. authorities at this stage