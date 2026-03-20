IRGC releases images of multiple missile launches under “True Promise 4”





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released images showing the launch of multiple medium-range ballistic missiles as part of its ongoing operation “True Promise 4,” specifically waves 63, 64, and 65.





According to Iranian claims, the missiles included Ghadr, Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Khorramshahr-4, as well as a newly introduced system referred to as “Nasrallah,” described as featuring enhanced precision guidance and reportedly used in combat for the first time.





The IRGC stated that the strikes targeted Israeli territory, including the Bazan Group oil refinery in Haifa, along with U.S. military bases across the Middle East. These claims have not been independently verified.