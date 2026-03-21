IRGC Says Missile Production Continues Despite Heavy Strikes



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that its missile production is continuing at full pace despite ongoing heavy strikes by the United States and Israel.





The statement, though brief, appears to directly counter claims made by Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Iran had “lost its capability” to enrich uranium and develop ballistic missiles following recent attacks.





According to the IRGC, its missile industry remains active even under wartime conditions.





Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth stated that Iran is still capable of launching missiles and drones due to its large stockpile accumulated before the conflict.





He added that this is why the United States will continue aggressively targeting Iran’s missile launch facilities.