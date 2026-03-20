IRGC Spokesman Unalived in Joint US-Israel Airstrike Hours After Asserting Iran’s Missile Production Remains Fully Operational





Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, official spokesman for Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu\rd Corps (I₹GC), was unalived early Friday in a targeted US-Israel airstrike, according to Iranian state television.





Just hours earlier, Gen. Naeini had publicly declared that Tehran’s missile manufacturing capabilities were intact and undiminished, stating that the country continued to produce missiles even under wartime conditions and dismissing claims that its arsenal had been neutralized. His remarks were broadcast widely in Iranian media as part of the regime’s ongoing information campaign amid the conflict.





The timing of the strike coming immediately after his defiant statement has drawn international attention.





Source:

Confirmed by Iranian state television (IRIB) and reported by credible international outlets including the Associated Press (via NBC News) and multiple regional wire services.