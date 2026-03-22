Iron Dome Betrayed: Israeli Reservist Sells Missile Defense Secrets to Iran for Crypto Pocket Change

AN ISRAELI RESERVIST WAS ARRESTED FOR SELLING IRON DOME SECRETS TO IRAN.

In a stunning security breach that has sent shockwaves through Israel’s defense establishment, 26-year-old Jerusalem reservist Raz Cohen was arrested and indicted this week for espionage after passing highly classified details about the Iron Dome air defense system directly to Iranian intelligence agents.

Serving in a command-and-control unit responsible for the iconic missile shield, Cohen knowingly maintained contact with Iranian handlers for several months via encrypted apps like Telegram, leaking critical data including the system’s firing procedures, interception rates, arming sequences, GPS coordinates of active batteries, and even locations of key Israeli Air Force bases at Hatzerim and Palmachim.

In return, he received a mere $1,000 in cryptocurrency — a paltry sum that underscores how cheaply some vulnerabilities can be exploited amid wartime pressures.

Authorities from the Shin Bet and police’s elite Lahav 433 unit uncovered the plot during a routine reserve call-up, revealing Cohen had also scouted targets for potential assassinations and recruitment on Iran’s behalf.

This arrest exposes the escalating Iranian espionage campaign targeting IDF personnel, with officials reporting a 400% surge in online recruitment attempts since the conflict intensified, especially after recent escalations involving U.S.-Israeli strikes following Iran’s leadership turmoil.

The Iron Dome, which has famously intercepted over 90% of incoming rockets in past Gaza and Lebanon conflicts, saving countless civilian lives, now faces potential countermeasures that could render its radar algorithms and battery placements obsolete — a nightmare scenario for a nation under constant aerial threat.

Cohen’s charges, including “assisting the enemy during wartime” and transmitting info to harm state security, carry life imprisonment or even the death penalty, highlighting Israel’s zero-tolerance stance on internal betrayal at a time when national unity is paramount.

The case serves as a stark reminder that even elite defense systems are only as strong as their human guardians.