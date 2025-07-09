Is he sick? Did he have a medical emergency? Has he been evacuated? Where is the President?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Where is the President?



He was last seen in public on Thursday, 3rd July 2025, when he swore into office the following Permanent Secretaries:





1. Mr. Alfred Silamba Sakwiya – Management Development Division, Cabinet Office



2. Mr. Chibelaka Hilton Chibeleka – Special Duties, Cabinet Office





3. Dr. Max Mudenda Choombe – Ministry of Fisheries



3. Mrs. Joma Tambatamba Simuyi – Ministry of Health



4. Mrs Beatrice Penzi Chinyama Chilomo – Ministry of Community Development and Social Services





Also, sworn into office were:



5. Ms. Stella Chishimba Nyonda – Deputy Auditor General



5. Mr. George Kanyamula Zulu – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.





His absence was not going to raise any eyebrows or debate.

But…



Earlier, Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, announced, strangely, a change in the dates for Zambia’s Heroes and Unity Day holidays for 2025.





The previously announced dates of June 30th and July 1st were replaced with: Heroes Day: Monday, July 7th, 2025. Unity Day: Tuesday, July 8th, 2025.





This change followed the revocation of Government Gazette Notice No. 1078 of 2024 and the issuance of a new Gazette Notice No. 157 of 2025.



The days preceding and the holidays are used to host the Zambia International Trade Fair.





These sudden changes were a great inconvenience and costly, especially to international exhibitors that had already arrived in the country for the Trafe Fair.



This is Zambia’s premier trade show and attracts high-level dignitaries as Guest of Honour and exhibitors from Africa and beyond. The show also attracts an average of 200,000 show goers and the cream of the show is a trending foreign artist(s).





It was therefore understood that the changes were made to accommodate and was attributed to the Guest of Honour, a President from the region whose office had indicated that he was not available at the earlier dates.





Then came the official opening of the Trade Fair.



Both President Hichilema, who was billed and was expected to officiate, with a visiting dignitary, suddenly were unavailable.





His advance party was already in Ndola.



The duty was left to Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane to officially open the trade show and conduct the customary presidential tour of selected stands.





Then, a matter was brewing in Mufumbwe district where the security forces had killed more than 18 people, and the ensuing riotous situation resulted in over 11 police officers being seriously injured.



The security officers were contending with over 25,000 youths that had rushed and gathered at the two gold sites; Kikonge and Chief’s pits in the area, reportedly producing unimaginable gold dust, gold flakes and gold nuggets.





The area had developed into full mining with tippers, excavators, and battalions of police officers manning the area amd charging for each shift.



It was Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lufuma and Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Jack Mwiimbu, who turned up to inspect the damage and provide security assurances





President Hichilema was advertised to attend the Gonde-Lwiindi Traditional Ceremony for Chief Monze of the Tonga people. He was also expected to hand-over the completed palace whose construction cost over K4 million.





It’s this absence at key events that have plunged the country into wild speculations.



Is he sick? Did he have a medical emergency? Has he been evacuated? Where is the President?





Well, his 23 Spokespersons have not provided any answer or clue or explanation.



But his faithful praise singers have been in full-scale defence, suggesting that anyone asking about the where-abouts of the President was being malicious.





Well if the President is resting, they should say so. If the President us unwell they should say so. If the President has gone on sudden leave, they should say so.



Last week, Botswana. President. Adv. Duma Gideon Boko, suddenly fell ill on July 1, 2025, before he could attend an important event.





This sudden illness prevented him from attending the Sir Seretse Khama Day celebrations.



The Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, immediately informed the public of Boko’s illness and requested prayers for his quick recovery.





He later felt better and returned to duty and even travelled to Malawi for a packed whistle-stop tour of the country’s 61st Independence celebrations.



Ifwe we complicate matters unnecessarily.



This allows Prophets to prohesy about the empty grave!