IS MAKEBI ZULU SINCERE IN HIS ROLE AS SPOKESPERSON AND LAWYER TO THE LUNGU FAMILY?





As Zambia edges closer to the 2026 General Election, political ambitions are beginning to clash with loyalty and moral responsibility. One individual at the centre of this growing controversy is Makebi Zulu, who serves as both Spokesperson and Lawyer to the Lungu family.

The question that begs an honest answer is: is Makebi Zulu truly sincere in his dealings with the Lungu family, or is he playing political games of foxes?





Makebi has over time positioned himself as one of the key figures close to the Lungu family — representing them in legal matters and often serving as their public voice. However, recent developments raise serious questions about his integrity and motives.

While he continues to speak for and represent the interests of the Lungu family, he is also actively positioning himself to take over the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency — a move that clearly signals his ambitions to contest the 2026 Presidential election.





This dual role presents a glaring conflict of interest. How can Makebi Zulu be expected to faithfully represent the Lungu family — including members like Tasila Lungu, who herself may harbour political ambitions — while simultaneously pursuing his own political agenda within the same party structure?

His political aspirations naturally compromise his impartiality, making it difficult to distinguish whether his actions are genuinely in the best interest of his clients or strategically designed to advance his personal ambitions.





If indeed Makebi is receiving payment from the Lungu family for his legal and spokesperson duties, then ethical questions must be asked: is he honouring that responsibility, or is he subtly diverting attention and resources to bolster his political career? It would be morally questionable for him to continue drawing from the same hand that he may be indirectly competing against in the political arena.





At this point, Makebi Zulu must introspect. He cannot serve two masters. He cannot be both a trusted family representative and a political contender aiming for the highest office in the land. To maintain credibility, transparency, and moral uprightness, he must make a choice — either remain loyal to the Lungu family as their lawyer and spokesperson, or step aside and pursue his political ambitions openly and independently.





In politics, sincerity and integrity are priceless. Makebi must decide which path defines him — the path of loyalty and professionalism, or the path of personal ambition masked in loyalty. The Zambian people, and indeed the Lungu family, deserve to know which Makebi Zulu they are dealing with.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News, October 19, 2025.