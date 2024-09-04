IS Muzala Samukonga being ungrateful to Zambia?



MEDIA STATEMENT BY THE NSCZ CEO MR SOMBWA MUSUNSA ON THE PAYMENT OF ALLOWANCES TO ATHLETES WHO PARTICIPATED IN MULTI-SPORTS EVENTS



03 SEPTEMBER, 2024



GOOD AFTERNOON



I welcome you all to this press briefing which has been necessitated by recent statements issued mainly through social media by particular individuals regarding the payment of allowances and other forms of payments to athletes. We are grateful to you the media that you have to come to attend the briefing at short notice.



In the last few weeks especially after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the media has been flooded with statements from some named athletes and the public on assertions that the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has not paid allowances and other related payments to Zambian athletes who have participated in several competitions such as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 African Games and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



As a result of such statements, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts through Hon Elvis C Nkandu and the Permanent Secretary of Youth and Arts, Mr Kangwa Chileshe were compelled to issue sperate statements on several occasions to provide answers to increased queries regarding the status of payments to athletes.



I wish to begin by saying that the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the President HE Hakainde Hichilema value sport, athletes and all those who are involved in the sector. On a number of occasions, the President has been categorical on the value that sport has towards social and economic development.



This has been echoed on several occasions by the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts and the Permanent Secretary in charge of Youth and Arts who have made it clear that sport and those who participate in it are held in high regard.



In the last three years, Zambia has experienced progressive budgetary allocation to sports, a clear sign of the government’s full commitment to stimulate growth in the sector. One notable addition to the Sport Development budget is Community Sport which has been allocated 30 million kwacha. Community Sport has been devolved to local authorities or councils which will undoubtedly increase opportunities for people across the country to participate in sport. This is the bedrock of sport development of any nation which aims at enhancing the culture of sport at grassroots level.



Remarkably, the budget for participation in Regional and International Games has been increased from 85 million in 2023 to 90 million in the 2024 budget. This is meant to increase the number of athletes participating in regional and international competitions, thereby increasing Zambia’s chances of winning medals.



The recent positive strides undertaken by the government in the sector is a manifestation of unequalled commitment and optimism that will further drive sport development to reach new summits. This will lead to the growth of sport and augment its contribution to national development.



The increased allocation of resources to sport has without a shadow of doubt increased the development of the sector and ultimately placing Zambia as a powerhouse of sport in the Region. In this regard, the government must be commended by all stakeholders and Zambians for the positive direction taken with the proposed 2024 Sport Development budget.

Notwithstanding the achievements scored in the last three years, we are cognizant of the fact that we have more work to do in the sector.



The recent economic downturns brought about by elements such as the drought have resulted in government instituting austerity measures across all social and economic sectors in the country including sport. This has also affected timely payment of allowances and related payments to athletes, sport administrators and support staff.



Athletes Welfare



Safeguarding the welfare of athletes is paramount. This is a shared responsibility that the Government, Ministry and National Sports Council of Zambia have to ensure athletes are provided with adequate support services. This has been achieved on several occasions despite the need for improvements to attain excellence and efficiency on the work we do. We endevour to protect the athletes against harassment and abuse and do not take lightly some the exploitation of our beloved athletes by individuals with selfish motives hiding behind the social media curtain.



We have noted the cowardly behaviour of some people hiding behind some innocent athletes to advance their personal agendas. The least that a brave individual can do is openly address important matters in sport without using the face and voice of athletes.



Sports Administration



The Zambian government endevours to employ qualified employees to manage the sports sector. In addition, we have several men and women who are qualified as sport administrators and are providing exceptional service to this country to better the sport development sector. The selfless work exhibited by most of the sport administrators has resulted in enhanced performance of athletes who have gone on to win medals at major events including the Olympic Games. Therefore, it is saddening to note social media statements that Zambia lacks qualified sport administrators capable of running the fraternity effectively. It is the same administrators who are insulted day and night to create a conducive environment for athletes to thrive. The same sport administrators in the National Sport Associations affiliated to the National Sports Council of Zambia that are being insulted continue to create opportunities for athletes to be discovered and expose athletes to international events. It is therefore unfair for athletes and some sections of the public to issue a blanket statement that sport administrators including those in the National Sports Associations in the country are not qualified. Without the sport administrators, coaches, support staff and others who are selflessly working to develop sport, some of the athletes we are seeing on social media would not be where they are. It is, therefore, expected of athletes to accord due respect and regard for such individuals that work tirelessly and many times without receiving anything in return.



Payment of allowances



Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and National Sports Council of Zambia continues to work towards provision of adequate remuneration to athletes. In the last three years, we have noted the exponential increase in the number of athletes participating in regional and international events. As such, the allowances and other payments to athletes have increased. In most cases, the government has fulfilled its obligations of paying the athletes, coaches and administrators. While we empathise with our beloved athletes on delayed funding, we are committed to ensure that every beneficiary is paid what is due to them before the end of the year. This has been stated by the Ministry on several occasions.



We acknowledge that the payments have taken longer than expected but we remain optimistic to fulfill the end of our bargain and bring this matter to its conclusion. We must be quick to mention that assertions being made on social media by named athletes are therefore, not true. For instance, we note with concern some unfortunate statements made in recent times by Muzala Samukonga, a 400m specialist who claims that certain payments have not been made by the Ministry. To the contrary, Muzala’s daily allowances have been paid for major international events including the just ended Paris Olympic Games.



To show you the breakdown, Muzala was paid the following:

• K15,120 for his participation in the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius,

• K12, 180 paid as per diem as part of his travel to the USA in 2022,

• K23,040 paid as daily allowance for the Commonwealth Games,

• K80,000 as winning bonus or for the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games,

• K30, 802 as daily allowance for the 2023 African Games held in Ghana, and

• K53, 480 as daily allowance for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In addition, when Muzala was injured in 2023, the Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts paid K173, 850 towards his medical bills.



It should be stated that what has not been paid for some competitions are payments for medals. The Minister has been categorical that payments for medals will be made.



Furthermore, the Government of Zambia employed Muzala in the Zambia National Service where he continues to draw a monthly salary and enjoying other benefits.



The Ministry also facilitated the donation of the house that Muzala occupies. After the Paris 2024 Olympics, the government engaged some well-wishers such as Chinese Association in Zambia and Kinglong who have pledged to contribute a sum of $25000 to the athlete.

Similar payments have also been made to other athletes such as the Commonwealth Games medalist and African Boxing Champion, Patrick Chinyemba. We appeal to the media and anyone who would be interested to request for payment details from the athletes.



We are aware that there are outstanding payments, and we are committed to ensure these are fully paid before the end of the year. To this end, the Ministry has engaged the Ministry of Finance to facilitate payments.



As we conclude, wish to make it clear to the public that the New Dawn Government attached huge importance to sport, and is creating a conducive environment for the sector to thrive. We are, through the National Sports Council of Zambia putting in place measures for sustainable funding to sport and the 55 National Sports Associations.



We are embarking on resource mobilization strategies and the Ministry continues to lobby for increased allocation of funds towards sport development. Despite the unprecedented drought and other economic challenges, the government has continued to fund some sport programmes.



We would like to make an earnest appeal to our beloved athletes not to be used by people with selfish agendas hiding behind keyboards. Such persons have no interest for the athletes except to fulfil their personal motives. The National Sports Council of Zambia stands ready to protect all athletes who are being exploited by individuals or a group of people who have no interest in the welfare of athletes or the sports sector.



The National Sports Council of Zambia has an open-door policy, and we request all aggrieved athletes to engage us. We further appeal to National Sport Associations to inculcate African values of respect and regard for authority. This is who we are as Africans and Zambians. We should all show utmost levels of identity, patriotism and love for our dear Country even through sport. This is even more paramount for those in the service like some athletes who have been privileged to serve in the Military. Participation in international competitions is a privilege many do not have.

Thank you most graciously for your kind attention.