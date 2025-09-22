Is Operation Dudula Leader Zandile Dabula Zimbabwean? What We Know So Far



Questions are swirling about the origins of Zandile Dabula, founder and president of Operation Dudula, the movement known for advocating stricter immigration enforcement in South Africa. Some online claims suggest she may have been born in Zimbabwe around 2003 under the name Senzeni Moyo, and that her family roots could trace back to Bulawayo.





Despite these rumours, no official documents confirm these claims. South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and Zimbabwean authorities have not verified her nationality. Dabula herself has not publicly addressed the speculation, choosing instead to focus on defending her movement and its mandate.





Operation Dudula campaigns for prioritising South Africans in jobs and public services and limiting undocumented migrants’ access to education and healthcare.

Dabula has also been outspoken in her criticism of Zimbabweans in South Africa, arguing they sometimes behave “as if they are special” when immigration issues arise.





If the rumours were ever confirmed, they could raise questions about the credibility of her anti-immigrant stance, but for now, these claims remain unverified and speculative.





What do you think? Should her nationality matter when evaluating her movement? 樂