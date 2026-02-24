Isaac Mule Mutambo NORTEC PRINCIPAL DISMISSES REPORTS OF STUDENT PROTEST OVER MONEY





NORTEC Principal Martin Kasonso has dismissed social media reports suggesting that students protested over lunch allowances after attending an engagement meeting with the President in Kitwe.





Mr. Kasonso said all students who travelled to Kitwe to support President Hakainde Hichilema were paid their lunch allowances by the institution.





He explained that while a few students allegedly misbehaved after receiving false information regarding the payments, there was no major disturbance at the college as suggested in some social media reports.





Mr. Kasonso added that students at NORTEC will continue to support the Republican President, noting that many have been given an opportunity to be in college through government bursaries and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





He said through CDF, a number of students are now able to afford and remain in class.





Videos circulating on social media show some students burning materials in the NORTEC car park while waiting to be paid their lunch money after meeting the President in Kitwe.