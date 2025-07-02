Isaac Mwanza has disputed the ConCourt’s ruling on Bill 7

CONCOURT’S RULING ON BILL NUMBER 7 DISPUTED



Governance expert ISAAC MWANZA has petitioned the Constitutional Court to overturn its recent ruling halting the Constitution Amendment process through Bill Number 7 of 2025.





In his petition, Mr. MWANZA argues that the Court’s majority judgement is inconsistent with Article 64(1) and Article 88(1) of the Constitution.





Additionally, he seeks a declaration that the judgement nullifying the Constitution Amendment Bill is in violation of Standing Orders 131, 132, 133, and 134 of the National Assembly.





Mr. MWANZA further contends that the judgement contradicts Section 2 of the Inquiries Act, which empowers the Republican President and Members of Parliament to propose bills to amend laws, including the Constitution.





The petition was filed with the Constitutional Court following the Court’s decision on June 27, 2025 to suspend the Constitution Amendment process under Bill Number 7 of 2025.



ZNBC